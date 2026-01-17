Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley spent more than five hours at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today amidst concerns raised about the operations of the Accident and Emergency Department.

CBC understands the Prime Minister wanted to get a better sense of what has been happening at the Martindales Road, St Michael, facility.

She was accompanied by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott, and Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael.

Arriving at approximately 8:30 a.m., Prime Minister Mottley’s first order of business was a tour of the A&E Department with senior hospital officials, including CEO Neil Clark and Acting Chief Operations Officer Louise Bobb.

That A&E is dealing with a surge in patients and, in recent days, reports from visitors to the department have suggested that at times patients were spotted lying on the floor.

It’s understood that Prime Minister Mottley wanted to see first-hand how the A&E has been responding to the surge in patients and find out what is needed to improve service delivery.

Following the tour, she met with scores of consultant doctors who work with the QEH to hear their concerns.

CBC understands that Ms. Mottley committed to providing what is required to improve service, while appealing to the doctors to communicate more among themselves and with patients.

She also spoke about Barbados reaching out to the consulate in Miami to assist with the provision of trolleys, some of which are expected to be in Barbados within the next few days.

The Prime Minister left the QEH in the afternoon.