Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is leading tributes to her friend, acclaimed Barbadian-born biologist Professor Juliet Daniel, who lost her 19-year battle with cancer yesterday.

After dedicating thirty-nine years of her life to cancer research and education following the death of her mother in 1987, Professor Daniel passed away peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital in Canada around 1:20 p.m.

Her cancer biology research led to her discovery and naming of the Kaiso gene.

PM Mottley says Professor Daniel’s historic global scientific achievement carried both her brilliance and her Caribbean identity into the international scientific community.

She adds Professor Daniel was a true friend to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Mottley said the scientist also helped to form the critical infrastructure and company known as the Barbados Living Lab.

PM Mottley says during a video call with Professor Daniel two days ago, she assured her that Barbadians appreciated and loved her.

The Professor was recently home on holiday with family and had returned to her Canadian residence earlier this month.