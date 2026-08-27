Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding the former location of the Suarez Brothers Circus.

Her explanation is that while the National Botanical Gardens gave approval for the circus to operate at that site, the Barbados Water Authority said no.

She says four days before the first show, the BWA sent correspondence to the circus’ management, making it clear that they would not get water at that site because it is a Zone A area.

The Prime Minister says she does not understand why the circus would proceed with its operations at that location, even though they were told not to do so.

She spoke to members of the media about the controversy as she toured the Allendale Pumping Station in St Lucy.