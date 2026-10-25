Barbadians have been called upon to take responsibility for their actions if Barbados is to move forward.

The call came from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley as she addressed a packed auditorium at St. George Secondary School during the second day of the Barbados Labour Party’s 87th annual conference.

Continuing on the theme “Building Beyond the Victory”, she said the time had come for every Barbadian to take a stand, as the responsibility of building a better nation did not rest with the Government alone.

Trevor Thorpe was there.