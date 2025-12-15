Prime Minister Mottley: Bill will protect jobs and strengthen the economy
Prime Minister Mia Mottley is reassuring Barbadians about the Government’s proposed Economic Diversification and Growth Fund Bill.
She says it is a necessary and transparent tool to protect jobs, attract investment and strengthen the economy in an increasingly uncertain global environment.
Ms Mottley gave the assurance amid what she acknowledges is public unease surrounding the Bill, particularly concerns about public funds, taxation and governance.
Here is her full statement.