Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling on Barbadians to be kinder to one another this Easter.

In her message, she noted that many individuals will be reflecting on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to her, Easter reminds everyone that after pain can come renewal, after darkness can come light, and after the most difficult seasons, there is still the promise of rising.

Prime Minister Mottley challenged Barbadians to fulfil their own promises, to focus on shared values, place community above cruelty, and restore the spirit of togetherness that has long defined Barbadian society.

She also called for a rebirth of closeness, a renewal of hospitality, kindness, decency, and care, and a return to the community spirit that encourages people to support and uplift one another.

Ms Mottley urged citizens to allow Easter to touch their hearts, steady their spirits, and remind them that Barbados is at its best when its people stand together.

Her full message follows:

This Easter, as people across Barbados and the world reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I believe many of us are also searching for something deeper in this moment. We are living in a time when the world feels anxious, divided and unsettled, and here at home too, we can sometimes feel as though we are drifting further from each other than we ought to.

Easter reminds us that after pain can come renewal, after darkness can come light, and after the hardest of seasons, there is still the promise of rising.

The Bible tells us that on the third day, Jesus rose in fulfilment of the Scriptures. That fulfilment is a reminder to all of us that promises matter. So this Easter, I want to challenge us as a people to fulfil some promises of our own: the promise to be kinder to one another, the promise to look again at what we share in common, the promise to put community above cruelty, and the promise to restore the spirit of togetherness that has always been one of the best expressions of being Bajan.

We need a rebirth of closeness. A renewal of hospitality, kindness, decency and care. A return to the community spirit that taught us to look out for one another and to lift each other up.

May this Easter touch your heart, steady your spirit, and remind all of us that Barbados is at its best when we walk together.

I wish every Barbadian a blessed, peaceful and truly renewing Easter.