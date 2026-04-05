Prime Minister Mottley calls for kindness and unity in Easter message
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Published: April 5, 2026 | Updated: April 6, 2026 2 min read
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling on Barbadians to be kinder to one another this Easter.
In her message, she noted that many individuals will be reflecting on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
According to her, Easter reminds everyone that after pain can come renewal, after darkness can come light, and after the most difficult seasons, there is still the promise of rising.
Prime Minister Mottley challenged Barbadians to fulfil their own promises, to focus on shared values, place community above cruelty, and restore the spirit of togetherness that has long defined Barbadian society.
She also called for a rebirth of closeness, a renewal of hospitality, kindness, decency, and care, and a return to the community spirit that encourages people to support and uplift one another.
Ms Mottley urged citizens to allow Easter to touch their hearts, steady their spirits, and remind them that Barbados is at its best when its people stand together.