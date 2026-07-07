Prime Minister Mottley calls for regional action on rising food prices

In the face of rising food prices, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has called on her CARICOM colleagues and the region’s private sector to create a compact to help address the challenge.

Pointing to the tens of millions of dollars in profit made by Massy Stores Barbados to illustrate her point, Ms Mottley said the company could have accepted lower profits while providing some relief for its customers.

She was speaking during a high-level private sector session with key CARICOM stakeholders in St Lucia.

Prime Minister Mottley stressed that a common regional approach to the issue is required.