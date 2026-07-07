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Reappointment of CARICOM’s Secretary General heading to the CCJ 1

Reappointment of CARICOM’s Secretary General heading to the CCJ

July 7, 2026
Prime Minister Mottley calls for regional action on rising food prices Mia-Amor-Mottley-CARICOM- 2

Prime Minister Mottley calls for regional action on rising food prices

July 7, 2026
Explosion near Macron’s Damascus hotel as French president meets Syrian counterpart Emergency-crews-explosion-France-s-President-Emmanuel-Macron-Damascus-Syria-Tuesday-July-7-2026-BY-Yamam-Al-Shaar--Reuters-via-CNN-Newsource- 3

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Martinique now an Associate Member of CARICOM Serge-Letchimy–President-of-the-Executive-Council-Martinique-Via-CMC_ 4

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