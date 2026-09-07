Prime Minister Mottley calls for stronger CARICOM-Africa ties

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling on voices across Africa and the Caribbean to unite the continent and the region.

In her CARICOM-Africa Day 2026 message, Prime Minister Mottley said there is still much to do to ensure travel, trade, education and opportunities flow more freely between the regions.

Nevertheless, as CARICOM-Africa Day is observed one year after the first in-person summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and on the fifth anniversary of the inaugural summit, Prime Minister Mottley says progress is being made across the waters.

She said the opening of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was a powerful reminder of what African determination can achieve, while pointing out that Air Peace is bringing the regions closer.

The Prime Minister also noted that, in Barbados, the Afreximbank African Trade Centre at Jemmott’s Lane is taking shape, while Ethiopian medical professionals are strengthening healthcare at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

And in Accra, Ghana, the pursuit of reparations advanced with the establishment of the Global Advisory Panel on Reparatory Justice, on which Prime Minister Mottley is honoured to serve.

Tonight, right here on TV8, there will be a live discussion marking Africa-CARICOM Day.

The one-hour programme starts at 8 o’clock, right after the news.