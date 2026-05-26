Prime Minister Mottley leads tributes to Larry Tatem

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is leading tributes to businessman Larry Tatem.

Mr Tatem, who passed away yesterday morning, was best known in the business community as the man behind Hotel Food Supplies Ltd., part of LACH Ltd., which has grown to become one of the country’s most important food importers.

Ms Mottley says he also gave distinguished service to Barbados as Chairman of the Bridgetown Port from 1994 to 2008.

She says that during those 15 years, the port grew, modernised and earned recognition, and once again Mr Tatem served in the way he lived: quietly, seriously and effectively.

Ms Mottley adds that despite all he built, Mr Tatem was never a man who sought the spotlight, though many would have felt the impact of his work through the hotels, restaurants, institutions and businesses that depended on the standards he helped to set.