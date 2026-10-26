Prime Minister Mottley pays tribute to the late Peta Alleyne
Published: October 26, 2026 | Updated: October 26, 2026 3 minutes read
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has paid tribute to entertainer and veteran Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation broadcaster, Peta Alleyne, describing her as one of the voices that became part of the sound of home for many Barbadians.
In her tribute, the Prime Minister said Ms Alleyne’s voice brought laughter, moved people and helped Barbadians recognise themselves. She noted that many would feel they had lost someone who had become part of their lives, even if they had never met her.
Ms Mottley recalled with affection how Ms Alleyne could make her laugh, even when imitating her, praising her quick wit, impeccable timing and ability to capture mannerisms.
She also noted that Ms Alleyne brought a command of voice and presence into people’s homes during her time at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).
The full statement from Prime Minister Mia Mottley follows: