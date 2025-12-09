Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has paid tribute to veteran journalist Albert Bradford, who died Monday morning.

Mr Brandford’s work and contributions to journalism spanned over 50 years.

And the Prime Minister says from his early years at the Advocate on Broad Street, to his time with the Caribbean News Agency, he established himself as a true journalist, pursuing news with passion and a desire to give the public clear and credible information.

She notes it was at the Nation where Mr Branford firmly established himself as a steady and authoritative voice, developing a knack for telling it like it was with hard-hitting columns that made him compulsory reading for any politician and keen student of politics.

Ms Mottley says as a journalist, Mr Brandford was well respected for carrying out the remit of the media as the fourth estate. And she notes his commitment to Barbados’ post-independence development in this critical sphere.

The Prime Minister says her thoughts and prayers are with Mr Branford’s family and four sisters, his friends and members of the media fraternity during this time of mourning.