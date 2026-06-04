Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has completed a productive series of engagements in Toronto, strengthening the longstanding relationship between Barbados and Canada and advancing practical areas of cooperation that can create new opportunities for both Barbadians and Canadians.

The visit included meetings with Canadian private sector partners, businesses connected to Barbados, academic institutions, and a bilateral discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The engagements focused on opportunities in areas such as logistics, quantum computing, maritime research, insurance and energy security.

Mr Carney welcomed Ms Mottley to Canada and spoke warmly of her leadership and the depth of the relationship between the two countries.

During her engagements, Prime Minister Mottley emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relationships with Canadian businesses domiciled in Barbados and identifying areas where the partnership is working well and where it can be strengthened.

She also highlighted Barbados’ recent memorandum of understanding with the University of Waterloo on quantum computing and the use of a regulatory sandbox to test and refine new applications before they reach the market.