Prime Minister Mottley urges Barbadians to protect NIS contributions for their security

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is urging Barbadians to take their National Insurance contributions seriously.

She warned that too many people are unprepared as they grow older.

Speaking in Parliament on the “Private Members’ Resolution: National Portal Business Framework,” Ms Mottley lamented the number of people allowing their contributions to lapse, noting that this affects them when they retire or become unable to work.

The Prime Minister said she has seen too many people suffer because they failed to make their contributions.