Prime Minister Mottley urges Barbadians to show love in Christmas Message
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling on Barbadians to show love for their country through everyday actions.
In her Christmas address, she urged citizens to demonstrate care by helping neighbours, resolving conflicts peacefully, respecting each other and taking responsibility for their communities.
She said loving Barbados must go beyond words and be reflected in how people live, interact and protect the nation.
Here is her full message.