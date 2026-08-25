As part of her official visit to Venezuela, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley visited the field hospital in Guarenas, which formed part of Barbados’ recent earthquake-response efforts in that country.

A pair of earthquakes affected the South American nation on June 24 this year, with the latest reported death toll at 6,509.

Prime Minister Mottley says the Barbadian facility has so far treated more than 2,700 patients.