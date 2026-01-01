As the country starts on a fresh page today, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the message for 2026 cannot only be about what the Government will do.

In her New Year’s message, she stresses that it must also be what we as a people, as Bajans and people living in this country, must do.

Prime Minister Mottley says while the Government cannot control every external shock, it can confront the domestic issues that threaten the peace and cohesion, and it must be done collectively as a people.

And she stresses that this must be the year that Barbadians renew their spirit and raise their standards.

Here is her full message.