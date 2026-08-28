A new cohort of students at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology is being encouraged to avoid bad company and to make the most of the opportunity before them.

The advice comes from SJPI Principal Ian Drakes, who was addressing the prospective trainees at their orientation at the institution’s Pine location.

As the new semester begins, he is urging the students to stay out of trouble and to stay on course with their studies.

The new students this year have also been provided with a student council office.

Principal Drakes advises the 2026 intake to take care of the new space.