Prison farm programme to expand with new chicken pens

The Barbados Prison Service is expanding its farm programme with the construction of multi-purpose chicken pens.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, broke ground today for the expansion at Dodds Prison in St Philip.

This followed an official tour of the facility, during which Assistant Chief Officer Jeffrey Hoyte briefed the Minister and Permanent Secretary Wendy Odle on operations and future projects.

Superintendent of Prisons, DeCarlo Payne, disclosed that a contractor will carry out the extension of the farm programme, which is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The chicken pens are to be built by King & Green Services and are designed to withstand Category Five hurricanes.

They will also be constructed to accommodate photovoltaic systems.