The Barbados Private Sector Association is backing the direction of the 2026 budget, but it still wants to see Government reintroduce incentives for Barbadians who save and invest.

BPSA Chairman James Clarke says this would benefit both Government and citizens.

Giving an overall assessment of the budget, Mr Clarke said it shows that Government understands the growing pressure on households and businesses.

He pointed to measures designed to bring relief, including the decision to hedge heavy fuel oil prices for three months.

The BPSA says these are prudent and proactive and should help stabilise electricity bills and fuel prices while protecting the economy from external shocks.

The BPSA also welcomed the continued support for the tourism industry, particularly the extension of concessions under the Tourism Development Act.

But Mr Clarke says the association wants clarity on the proposed Green Industrial Gateway Advantage, the new film incentives regime, and the contemplated transfer pricing framework.

The BPSA is also looking forward to further details on the scope and implementation arrangements for the National Roadway Improvement Programme, since it has implications for productivity.