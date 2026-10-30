Prof. Wei He proposes national diabetic eye screening programme in Barbados

There is a proposal to introduce a national diabetic eye screening programme in Barbados.

Prominent Chinese ophthalmologist and founder of He Vision Group, Professor Wei He, is currently rolling out the programme in Grenada and is proposing to bring it to Barbados.

Professor Wei He and his team will then move on to Antigua and Barbuda to screen residents of that country.

The professor spoke about the initiative at this week’s Ideas Forum, held at the Christ Church Foundation School.

At the forum, he also proposed introducing a comprehensive national eye health programme in Barbados.