Programme shifts to early intervention as crime and mental health concerns rise

What began as a focus on residential treatment has expanded into a multi-layered approach to care.

At Verdun House and Marina House, residential services remain critical. But research conducted has revealed deeper needs within the population they serve.

Allison Gotip, Clinical Director at Verdun and Marina House, says those findings also showed that many clients experienced trauma early in life.

That programme now operates within several schools, focusing not only on substance awareness, but emotional regulation and self-esteem.

Ms Gotip says with the surge of rising crime, early intervention is now seen as essential.

The programme also supports working adults, responding to increased mental health needs following COVID-19.

While men still dominate residential care, she says women are increasingly accessing outpatient and day programmes.