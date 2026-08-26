Over the past three years, the Ministry of Education Transformation has made substantial progress across multiple strategic pillars.

This includes student achievement, educator development, system modernisation, infrastructure enhancement, governance reform and stakeholder engagement.

Word of this from Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, as she delivered a three-year recap on developments under the Education Transformation Agenda.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw says throughout the period of transformation, the Ministry has remained committed to listening to the voices of Barbadians.