A call has been made for Government to consider transforming the old Empire Theatre building in Bridgetown into a sports bar and restaurant.

The suggestion comes from former Barbados and international fast bowler Pastor Courtney Selman.

He says the building, which has been part of the island’s heritage and the subject of restoration plans for many years, can be effectively utilised as a tourist attraction within Historic Bridgetown.

Pastor Selman made the proposal while addressing specially invited guests at his 81st birthday celebration, held at Sweet Lime Place, Sweet Bottom, St George, last night.

He also shared some of his accomplishments as a cricketer with guests.