Proposed $5,000 fine for parents who disrupt schools

A parent who goes to a school and causes a disturbance or assaults a teacher could face a maximum fine of five thousand dollars.

That is according to Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw.

She says the proposal falls under Section 64 of the Education Act, Cap 41, which is currently under review.

At present, the fine for such an offence stands at five hundred dollars.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw explains that the proposed increase is intended to address parents who believe they can enter schools and behave inappropriately.

She adds that Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce, has assured the Ministry that law enforcement officers will assist with enforcing the legislation.