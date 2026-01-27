A prospective candidate who was slated to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections says she is disappointed after failing to secure a nomination today.

Valerie Suzette Jean-Marie of the Civic Integrity Advocate Party said it is unfortunate, noting that those who came to endorse her were told they are not in that constituency, making them ineligible under the rules of the nomination process.

She said from speaking to many persons on the ground, the issue of voter apathy came up constantly. She says people need change but do not want to vote.