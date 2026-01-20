Boosting recruitment into Barbados’ protective services took centre stage at an open day held at the Cadogan, Mayers, Marshall Emergency Services Complex over the weekend.

The event brought all arms of the protective services together, giving the public a hands-on look at what it takes to serve and the opportunities available.

The Barbados Police Service, Ambulance Service, Prison Service, Fire Service and Defence Force were all out in full force, showcasing their roles and resources to prospective recruits.

CBC reporter Ackeem Clinkett tells us more.