As public transport operators face a slight fall-off in passenger numbers, the Alliance Owners of Public Transport is working on a 10-point plan to modernise and overhaul the sector.

Chairman of the AOPT, Roy Raphael, says the plan will be discussed with stakeholders, including representatives of the disabled community, shortly.

He says the Alliance is also focusing on introducing electric and hybrid minibuses and route taxis to the fleet as it seeks to transition public service vehicles from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Government made three million dollars available to the transport sector through the 2023 Budgetary Proposals as an energy loan through FundAccess.

Mr Raphael gave CBC News an insight into the plan.

He says within the next two weeks, the Alliance will use two of its public service vehicles as trials for the much-discussed cashless fare system.