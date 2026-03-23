Public workers urged to strengthen union participation

General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers, Richard Greene, is calling on members to step up and unlock the full potential of their organisation.

He says growth and progress depend on members actively contributing, helping the union meet expectations, and inspiring stakeholders.

Speaking at the union’s Annual General Conference, Mr Greene said the challenges facing the public service are reflected within the union itself.

According to him, many capable public officers are hesitant to run for office or even join the union.

He is challenging members to recruit at least one new member every quarter.