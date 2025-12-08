PVS sector continuing operations despite challenges with Licensing Authority

News that Public Service Vehicles (PVS) will continue operating across Barbados, despite ongoing technical issues at the Barbados Licensing Authority that have delayed permit renewals.

That is the latest word from the Chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport, Roy Raphael.

He warned days ago that operators might be forced to pull their vehicles off the road because of the delays at the Licensing Authority.

But Mr Raphael told CBC News on Sunday that for now, the PVS operators will continue to work.