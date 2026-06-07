QEH digital transformation gains momentum

The transformation of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital from an analogue to a fully digital operation is steadily progressing and beginning to take shape.

The development was highlighted by Chief Executive Officer of Abergower Group Barbados Limited, Robin Prior, during the formal opening of the company’s new Barbados office in Wildey.

Addressing officials and other key stakeholders, Mr Prior said the digital transformation initiative is already yielding significant results.

He noted that the transformation of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is no longer just a plan, but a living reality.

Chief Executive Officer of the QEH, Neil Clarke, said several initiatives are taking place simultaneously, with the digitisation of records among the foremost priorities.

He added that the move to digital systems is improving operational efficiency, enhancing patient care and streamlining administrative processes.

Additionally, the Abergower Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of the West Indies.