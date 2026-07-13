The pharmacy at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will operate extended hours in an effort to clear a backlog caused by the introduction of a new digital system in the department.

This is according to the hospital’s Director of Clinical and Diagnostic Services, Dr Corey Forde, who was speaking this morning on the “Pulse” radio programme on Q100.7 FM.

Dr Forde explained that the transition from the old system resulted in delays in service.

He said that while some of the backlog has already been cleared, additional measures will be introduced to address the issue.

However, he urged Barbadians to refill their medication before their supplies run out.