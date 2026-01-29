The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is currently operating with reduced theatre capacity due to ongoing issues with the central air-conditioning unit servicing six operating theatres.

In response, QEH management, led by Chief Executive Officer Neil Clark, has implemented an extended rotating theatre system. Three operational theatres are being used for extended hours on weekdays and weekends, allowing the hospital to continue urgent surgeries, meet critical demand, and begin addressing the backlog caused by the temporary loss of theatre capacity.

Repairs are underway, and a new central air-conditioning system has been procured, scheduled for installation in March. This is expected to fully restore all affected theatres.

QEH apologises to patients who may have experienced delays and assures the public that every effort is being made to restore full operating capacity while maintaining safe and timely patient care.