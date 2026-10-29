The management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is promising to resolve issues affecting nurses in the Accident and Emergency Department.

The assurance comes from Chief Executive Officer Neil Clarke, who says the nurses have returned to their duties following a brief work stoppage earlier this week.

Mr Clarke says the nurses returned to the department after a meeting with management and their representatives on Tuesday evening. The meeting addressed staffing, resources and working conditions.

He provided an update in a statement to the media yesterday.

The CEO acknowledges that nurses are working under considerable pressure, and says their dedication to patient care is recognised and appreciated.