After weeks of frustration for some patients, officials at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital say improvements are now being seen at the pharmacy.

The delays followed the introduction of a new digital platform designed to support the hospital’s future health information system.

Director of Clinical and Diagnostic Services, Dr The Most Honourable Corey Forde, said staff have adjusted to the new technology and prescription numbers are steadily returning to previous levels.

The new electronic system will eventually eliminate paper prescriptions and allow doctors to send prescriptions directly to the pharmacy.

Hospital officials also envision patients collecting repeat medication closer to their communities instead of travelling to the QEH.