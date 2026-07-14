QEH significantly reduces medical imaging backlog
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital says it has almost eliminated a backlog of nearly half a million medical imaging reports through the introduction of teleradiology services.
Director of Clinical and Diagnostic Services, The Most Honourable Dr Corey Forde, said the initiative has dramatically reduced waiting times for patients requiring CT scans and X-ray reports.
Dr Forde said patients now have quicker access to imaging results, allowing doctors to make faster treatment decisions.