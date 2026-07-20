QEH strengthens fight against antimicrobial resistance

In the face of growing global concern about disease-causing organisms becoming more resistant to medication, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is increasing its capacity to prevent and combat antimicrobial resistance.

To this end, the hospital has engaged the expertise of a Canadian health professional to help address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

This has been disclosed by the Director of Clinical and Diagnostic Services at the QEH, Dr The Most Honourable Corey Forde.

He says the QEH recently completed training in what he described as antimicrobial stewardship, outlining methods that can be used to address these types of illnesses.

Dr Forde says this, along with an increased staff complement within the hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control Unit, is among several improvements the QEH has undertaken.

He adds that the hospital has also established treatment guidelines for common infections, which can reduce the length of time patients spend in hospital.