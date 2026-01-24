DLP political leader Ralph Thorne is again raising concerns that the government is involving itself in an unfair election process.

He says it seems as if the government is controlling the work of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and that the only member who appears to be functioning is Chairman Ramon Alleyne.

He spoke about his concerns regarding the EBC during a DLP rally.

Mr. Thorne has alleged that the DLP’s two representatives on the commission are being shut out of meetings.