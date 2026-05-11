Reading challenges prompt national literacy initiative

An assessment conducted in 2024 by the Ministry of Education Transformation revealed that four in every ten students were struggling with reading.

Speaking at the National Literacy Programme Jolly Phonics Conference, Literacy Lead at the Ministry, Janelle Little, said the findings led to the creation of the National Literacy Programme, which has a major focus on improving reading skills.

Following the assessment, the ministry decided to adopt science-based learning methods and implement the Jolly Phonics programme.

According to Ms Little, since then the ministry has trained 80 per cent of teachers to better support students with reading.

Also attending the conference was Chairman of Jolly Phonics Limited, Christopher Jolly.

He said he was very pleased with how the Ministry of Education Transformation has rolled out the programme in schools.

He also noted that studies have shown the Jolly Phonics methodology helps children stay ahead of the curve in reading and learning.