A fire at B’s Recycling Plant in Cane Garden, St Thomas, has left owner Paul Bynoe contemplating his next move.

The blaze broke out yesterday, but with the help of two water tankers on site, Mr Bynoe began fighting the flames before the arrival of the Barbados Fire Service. The fire was brought under control around 8 p.m.

Mr Bynoe expressed gratitude to his staff and the fire officers for their quick response.

However, he says he is now prepared to consider moving operations from the site.

Nearby resident Cora Thomas told CBC News the smoke and fumes affected her, and she sympathised with neighbours who lived downwind.