Regional leaders meet in Barbados to boost skills training
Regional leaders in technical and vocational education are meeting in Barbados to discuss how skills training can strengthen the Caribbean workforce.
The 37th General Meeting of the Caribbean Association of National Training Authorities, CANTA, has brought together delegates from across the region to collaborate on improving training systems and workforce development.
The opening session was held this morning at the Accra Beach Hotel.
Our Deanzer Roberts was there.