Effective intellectual property enforcement is not simply about protecting rights; it is about protecting opportunity.

That was the message from Chairman of Business Barbados Connie Smith during her welcome remarks at the start of a two-day sub-regional workshop on intellectual property enforcement at the Courtyard by Marriott, Bridgetown, today.

She told delegates and resource persons from across the region and around the world that Business Barbados plays an integral role in the initiative, which also includes public education.

Meanwhile, Director of the Building Respect for Intellectual Property Division at the World Intellectual Property Organization, Todd Reves, urged participants to take a practical approach during the workshop and share what works.