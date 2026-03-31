Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop

An ease in the pockets for motorists in Barbados as of midnight, they will be paying less at the pump.

The retail prices of gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas have decreased.

Gasoline will retail six cents less, at $3.73 per litre.

Diesel will cost $3.15 per litre, which is 12 cents less than the current price.

Liquefied petroleum gas will be sold at the following prices:

100 lb cylinder – $160.39

25 lb cylinder – $45.20

22 lb cylinder – $39.94

20 lb cylinder – $36.31

The price of kerosene remains unchanged at $1.53 per litre.