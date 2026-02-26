Research fellow criticises tone of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister’s CARICOM address

A senior research fellow has described the tone of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at the ongoing CARICOM 50th Heads of Government Meeting as inappropriate.

Director and Senior Research Fellow of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Professor Don Marshall, says the Prime Minister has generated several strong points of view.

Professor Marshall adds that there were concerns regarding some of the matters raised by Ms Persad-Bissessar, stressing that aspects of the information shared could be interpreted as a breach of national security.

He further notes that her comments on political interference should have been addressed behind closed doors.