Residents raise concerns over water issues in St Joseph

While residents in parts of western St Joseph, in the Mellows Hill region, are complaining about the lack of potable running water, those to the east at, St Elizabeth New Road, are quite upset over a burst water main that has been leaking for about three months.

Today, that leak began gushing water, presenting an even greater threat to people’s property, the road, motorists, and pedestrians.

It is also creating an environment for mosquitoes.

Several calls to the Barbados Water Authority have yielded little, and at times no, action.

Resident Alvin Holder is among those concerned.