Residents in Sayers Court, Christ Church, were left shocked following a shooting in the area this morning.

One resident, speaking off camera, says she is concerned given the number of children in the area.

She also raised concerns about the incident occurring on the first day of the Hilary term, as public schools reopened today following the two-week Easter break.

Police are currently on the scene conducting investigations, and more details will be provided in a subsequent newscast.