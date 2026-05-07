Residents urged to remain vigilant amid crime prevention efforts

Residents in The Pine and surrounding communities are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their homes and valuables.

The advice comes as the Barbados Police Service continues its crime prevention efforts across several communities.

Speaking on the sidelines of a community health fair spearheaded by the Barbados Police Service Pine Outpost, Officer in Charge of the Outpost, Sergeant Alex Hall, encouraged Barbadians to be more vigilant when securing their homes and personal belongings.

Sergeant Hall said these simple measures are important in helping to improve public safety and reduce opportunities for theft and other crimes.

The community health fair formed part of the outpost’s ongoing outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening ties between police and residents, while promoting safety and well-being.

Sergeant Hall noted that more of these events will be hosted and encouraged residents to attend and stay informed.