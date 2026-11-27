Barbados is preparing to open a major new entertainment facility as part of its 60th anniversary of Independence celebrations.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, says the Richard Stoute Amphitheatre will be officially opened on Sunday.

Mr Archer is encouraging Barbadians to support the new facility and celebrate the country’s cultural talent.

He was speaking during a media conference earlier today, where he revealed that local performers will take to the stage as part of the celebrations.