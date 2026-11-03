Richard Stoute honoured as Teen Talent Competition celebrates 50 years

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde is paying tribute to the late Richard Stoute, crediting his vision for the Teen Talent Competition and for creating opportunities for young Barbadians to develop and showcase their skills.

Minister Forde says the event, which is now in its 50th year, has also provided Barbadians with a meaningful way to express themselves and channel their energy into positive activities.

He was speaking at the finals of the competition, which took place over the weekend at CARIFESTA House.