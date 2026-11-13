Rising food prices are having a disproportionate impact on lower-income households across Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

This is according to Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Professor Andrew Downes.

Delivering the keynote address at the 28th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture in St Kitts and Nevis, he said regional studies highlight the adverse effects of inflation on lower-income groups.

However, the economist noted that more detailed research is still needed to determine the full extent of the impact in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.