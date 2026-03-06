Rising global oil prices prompt warning for Barbadians

Barbadians are being put on notice that global oil prices have started to rise since the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

The warning is coming from Minister of Energy, Business Development and Commerce, and Senior Minister Coordinating the Productive Sector, Kerrie Symmonds, who says crude oil prices have begun to soar since the first strike was launched last weekend.

He gave details on the developing situation moments ago while speaking during debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2026–2027.